Feb 2 Shares of Matador Resources Inc
and Greenway Medical Technologies opened to
differing responses from investors on the New York Stock
Exchange.
While shares of Matador, an energy company, fell 4 percent
on their market debut, the healthcare software provider's shares
jumped 23 percent.
Both had priced their offerings under their respective
expected price ranges, with Matador selling 13.3 million shares
at $12 each in its IPO.
RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup Global Markets were
underwriters to Matador's IPO, while J.P. Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, William Blair & Co, Piper Jaffray and Raymond James
co-managed Greenway's offering.
Dallas-based Matador, formed in 2003 with an initial equity
investment of about $6.0 million, will use the proceeds from the
offering to repay debt and to fund its 2012 capital
program.
Matador's shares were trading down more than 3 percent at
$11.63, while Greenway's shares were up 23 percent in morning
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
