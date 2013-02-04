UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Feb 4 Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings will buy a 26.1 percent stake in PT Matahari Putra Prima, Indonesia's second biggest hypermarket-chain operator, worth $300 million via PT Multipolar , a Multipolar executive said on Monday.
Temasek, via its unit Anderson Investments, will buy the $300 million equity-link instrument issued by a unit of Multipolar and then it will use the fund to buy a 26.1 percent stake of Matahari from the market, said Multipolar's corporate secretary Chrysologus Sinulingga.
Multipolar, which is controlled by Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, is the controlling shareholder of Matahari with 50.2 percent stake. (Reporting by Janeman Latul & Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources