Nov 18 Matas A/S

* Initiation of share buyback programme for 100 million Danish crowns

* Authorisation allows Matas to buy up to 10 pct of company's capital

* From and including Nov. 18, 2014 through May 27, 2015 at latest Matas will buy back shares for 100 million Danish crowns