COPENHAGEN, June 13 Denmark's biggest health and beauty product retailer Matas said on Thursday its listing on the Copenhagen stock exchange would value the company at between 4.1 billion Danish crowns and 4.9 billion ($733.2 million to $876.2 million).

The company, the first to list on the country's stock exchange in two years, said it would offer its shares in an indicative price range of 100 to 120 Danish crowns each.

It is selling between 16.3 million and 21.3 million shares with a nominal value of 2.50 crowns each.

Matas is to offer the shares to institutional and retail investors in a period between June 18 and June 27, it said. ($1 = 5.5922 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)