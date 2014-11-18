Nov 18 Matas A/S

* H1 2014/15 revenue 1.62 billion Danish crowns versus 1.58 billion crowns

* Q2 2014/15 EBITA 125 million crowns versus 116 million crowns

* Still expects revenue for 2014/15 of short of 3.5 billion crowns

* Says 2014/15 EBITA margin is still expected to be on a level with 2013/14 EBITA margin, which was 17.1 pct