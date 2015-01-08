UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 Matas A/S :
* Q3 2014/15 total revenue was 1.04 billion Danish crowns ($165.08 million), up by 2.2 pct
* Says like-for-like growth rate for its own stores was 0.8 pct in Q3 2014/15
* Says like-for-like growth rate for first nine months of 2014/15 was 0.9%
* Says guidance for full year remains unchanged
* Says guidance of revenue for 2014/15 just short of 3.5 billion crowns based on an estimated like-for-like growth rate for 2014/15 of 1-2 pct
* 2014/2015 EBITA margin is still expected to be on a level with 2013/14 EBITA margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3001 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources