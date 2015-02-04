UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 Matas A/S :
* Q3 2014/15 revenue 1.04 billion Danish crowns ($160.37 million) (Reuters Poll: 1.04 billion crowns)
* Q3 2014/15 net profit 144 million crowns (Reuters Poll: 136 million crowns)
* Says financial guidance for full year 2014/15 remains unchanged
* Says 2014/15 EBITA margin is still expected to be on a level with 2013/14 EBITA margin
* Sees revenue for 2014/15 just short of 3.5 billion crowns based on an estimated like-for-like growth rate for 2014/15 of 1-2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4849 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.