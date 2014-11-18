COPENHAGEN Nov 18 Danish health and beauty retailer Matas reported modest sales growth in the second quarter and announced a plan to buy back shares worth 100 million Danish crowns, despite lacklustre demand that also forced it to pull out of Sweden.

The news sent its shares up more than 6 percent on Tuesday.

"Compared to retailers in general, our small growth in this quarter is an achievement, as the Danish consumer market is quite lukewarm," Chief Executive Terje List told Reuters.

Matas, which has almost 300 stores in Denmark, said revenues rose 1.7 percent to 793 million Danish crowns ($133 million). It expects full-year revenue just short of 3.5 billion crowns -- below a previous forecast of "around" 3.5 billion.

Matas said it would close down its two Swedish stores and concentrate on Denmark, where cautious consumers have cut back in the last few months. In September, the country's overall retail sales dropped 0.9 percent.

"The lack of willingness to buy is affecting us. But it is easier to use the last year's winter coat than to use an empty tub of facial cream," List said.

Matas shares launched in June last year at 115 Danish crowns each and peaked at 163 crowns in February. The stock, also lifted by the plan to hand surplus cash back to shareholders, was changing hands at 130 crowns at around 1015 GMT.

The Danish government initiated a bill in October which would allow pharmacists to open branches within other stores like Matas or supermarkets -- a potential boon for the retailer.

"We are awaiting the final legislation, but then we will be looking into the possibility of an integration of this sector in our stores, if we deem it to makes sense," List said. (1 US dollar = 5.9603 Danish crown) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)