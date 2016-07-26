July 26 Match Group Inc, owner of dating services Tinder, Match.com and OkCupid, reported a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly revenue as more people signed up for paid subscriptions.

The company's revenue rose 21 percent to $301.1 million in the second-quarter ended June 30. Analysts on average were expecting total revenue of $295.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the dating business increased 23.5 percent, accounting for about 90 percent of total revenue.

Match Group said average paid-member count grew 30 percent to 5.3 million in the quarter, driven mainly by sign-ups for Tinder.

Revenue from the company's non-dating business, which includes educational websites Princeton Review and Tutor.com, fell slightly to $25.8 million.

Net income attributable to Match Group rose to $34.1 million from $23.3 million, a year earlier. However, on a per share basis, profit fell to 13 cents from 14 cents, due to an increase in the count of the company's outstanding shares.

Excluding items, it earned 17 cents per share.

Match Group, which made its market debut in November, agreed to buy Vancouver-based PlentyOfFish for $575 million in July last year.

Last week, the company launched "Tinder Social", which allows a user to form a group by adding up to three other members and connect with other groups to go anywhere from a concert to a pub crawl.

The Dallas-based company's shares had risen 22.4 percent this year up to Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)