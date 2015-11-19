(Adds company confirmation of IPO price)
By Lauren Hirsch
Nov 18 Match Group Inc on Wednesday
priced its initial public offering at the low end of
expectations to raise $400 million, valuing the parent of
Tinder, OkCupid and other online dating services at around $4.2
billion, including debt.
The IPO was priced on the same day that mobile payments
company Square Inc priced its $243.5 million IPO at a
steep discount, demonstrating that even some of the technology
sector's hottest names have struggled in a market roiled by
trading volatility.
Match Group, owned by media mogul Barry Diller's
IAC/InterActiveCorp, has developed online dating sites
that work well on smartphones, attracting busy young
professionals that are highly coveted by advertisers.
The company said in a statement that it priced 33,333,333
common shares at $12 apiece, within the indicative range of $12
to $14 that it had given.
Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based Match Group will start
trading on the Nasdaq stock market on Thursday under the ticker
"MTCH."
Some high-profile listings, such as those of luxury
department chain Neiman Marcus Group Inc and supermarket
operator Albertsons Companies Inc, were postponed in the last
two months amid stock market jitters. Others, such as payment
processor First Data Corp, had to offer hefty discounts
to see them through.
Match Group generated around $753 million in revenue in the
first nine months of 2015, a 16 percent jump over the same
period in 2014.
In July, Match Group agreed to buy dating site PlentyOfFish
for $575 million. It previously acquired OkCupid, Meetic and
Twoo.
IAC is using proceeds from the IPO to pay down debt. The IPO
will also help distinguish Match Group from IAC's non-dating
oriented portfolio companies, such as video website Vimeo and
humor website College Humor.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Allen & Co LLC and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch are the underwriters for the
offering.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Tiffany Wu)