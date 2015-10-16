(Adds analyst comment, details, background)
By Sai Sachin R and Arathy S Nair
Oct 16 Match Group Inc, the owner of dating
services such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com, filed with U.S.
regulators on Friday for an initial public offering of common
stock.
The company is owned by media mogul Barry Diller's
IAC/InterActiveCorp, which said in June it would float
less than 20 percent of Match in an IPO.
Dating sites and apps have gained popularity in recent years
with their instant messaging, photosharing and geolocation
services.
Revenue rose 10.3 percent to $888.1 million in 2014,
according to the company's IPO filing, while it jumped 19
percent to $254.7 million in the second quarter ended June.
"It looks like it will be well received by the IPO market
... it's got the financials that people are looking for," said
Francis Gaskins, president of research firm IPO Desktop.
The Match unit has driven solid results for the past few
quarters at IAC, though the internet search and applications
business is the largest.
Match agreed to buy dating site PlentyOfFish for $575
million in July to expand in the lucrative mobile-based dating
services business.
Market leader Match competes with No. 2 eHarmony and
companies such as Zoosk and Spark Networks, which owns JDate and
ChristianMingle, in the more than $2 billion-a-year U.S. online
dating market.
JP Morgan, Allen & Co LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are the
underwriters for the offering, Match said in a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Match said it plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq under
the symbol "MTCH" and set a nominal fundraising target of $100
million. (1.usa.gov/1GieXps)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)