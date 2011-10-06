* Pretax profit 6.4 mln stg vs 8.6 mln stg last year

* Trading for first two months in line with expectations

Oct 6 British staffing company Matchtech Group Plc posted a 26 percent fall in full-year profit on higher finance costs and said it was 'cautiously optimistic' for the current financial year amid an uncertain economy.

The company, which supplies staff to engineering, medical and technology sectors, had earlier this year issued a profit warning as it invested further to add headcount.

The company also said trading for the first two months of the current year was in line with its expectations.

Fareham Hampshire-based Matchtech said pretax profit fell to 6.4 million pounds for the year ended July 31, from 8.6 million pounds last year.

The drop reflected higher financing costs of 0.4 million pounds.

Revenue rose 14 percent to 301.8 million pounds.

Shares of the company closed at 217.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.