* Request to push out maturities until 2016

* Permission to raise high yield bonds

* Interest margins on loans to increase

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Oct 7 French construction chemicals company Materis is speaking to its largest lenders to extend part of its 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) loan to address the debt maturity profile, sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The company, which is owned by private equity firm Wendel Investissement SA, wants to extend the maturity on its senior loans to January 2016 from April 2013, 2014 and 2015 on the existing term loan A, B and C, respectively, the sources said.

It seeks to extend the second lien loans to March 2016 from October 2015, while maturity on the mezzanine loans would remain unchanged for April 2016.

Materis is also looking to amend its loan documentation to allow for the ability to raise up to 700 million euros of high yield bonds for refinancing purposes, while also seeking uncommitted facilities of around 100 million euros for further working capital requirements, the sources said.

If support from Materis' key banks, including France's BNP Paribas , is obtained next week, the company will look to hold a bank meeting for all its 200 lenders on October 19, the sources said.

There will be an increase in interest margins on the loans, but how much is still under discussion.

Initial discussions with some lenders to amend and extend the loans started before the summer but were delayed due to market turmoil on the back of the sovereign crisis in Europe, which led to a drop in secondary loan prices.

As a result, pricing will be revised, the sources said.

The company is on track with its budget and business plan this year, with organic growth between 8 to 9 percent, the sources added.

Materis declined to comment.

Wendel bought Materis in a 2006 leveraged buyout (LBO), backed by a debt package arranged by BNP Paribas, which included 1.545 billion euros of senior debt, 140 million euros of second lien, and 260 million euros of mezzanine financing, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The company amended its loans in 2009 to reset banking covenants and ease its repayment schedule.

It did this by deferring 290 million euros of senior debt until 2013 along with 70 million euros of mezzanine interest by turning off all of the interest on the mezzanine loans, using a Payment In Kind (PIK) feature.

Wendel and Materis also injected 45 million euros of new equity.

Materis supplies specialty building materials for the construction industry, including aluminates, admixtures, mortars and paints. It is the world's number one aluminates supplier, according to Wendel's website. ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)