Aug 14 Maternus Kliniken AG : * Says H1 total revenues increased by 7.3 percent to EUR 59.5 million * Says H1 EBIT of 1.2 million euros * Says still expects for FY 2014 moderate sales growth of 1 percent to 2

percent and at least a break-even EBIT * Says H1 EBITDA of 4.0 million euros (py: 1.4 million euros) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage