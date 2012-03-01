BRIEF-Echostar posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.40
* Echostar announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
BRUSSELS, March 1 EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether U.S. software company The Mathworks Inc has refused to provide data to rivals to enable their products to function with its software, in breach of EU rules.
"The European Commission has opened a formal investigation to assess whether The MathWorks Inc ... has distorted competition in the market for the design of commercial control systems by preventing competitors from achieving interoperability with its products," the EU executive said in a statement.
It said it had received a complaint from an unnamed rival alleging that MathWorks had refused to provide its end-user software licences and interoperability information for its flagship products Simulink and MATLAB.
MathWorks products are used in the automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, electronics and financial services industries.
The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for infringing EU rules. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Echostar announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Mondo TV Iberoamerica reached with Alianzas Producciones an agreement for the co-production of two more seasons of the live teen series "Heidi"
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.