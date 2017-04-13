TEL AVIV, April 13 Israeli online advertising
firm Matomy Media Group said on Thursday its
co-founder, Ofer Druker, is stepping down as chief executive
officer and will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer, Sagi
Niri, effective immediately.
"Ofer Druker has decided to step down from his role as CEO
to pursue new challenges," Matomy said in a statement.
Niri, who is also Matomy's chief operating officer, has
worked closely with Druker as a key member of Matomy's
management team since joining the firm in 2008.
Druker built Matomy from its inception to a company with
revenue of $277 million in 2016. He led Matomy's 2014 initial
public offering on the London Stock Exchange and dual-listing on
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Druker will also step down as a director, effective May 30.
He has agreed to provide strategic and business development
advice for at least one year.
Prior to joining Matomy, Niri was chief controller at McCann
Erickson Israel Group.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)