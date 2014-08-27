TEL AVIV Aug 27 Israeli digital advertising
firm Matomy Group, which began trading on the London
Stock Exchange last month, said on Wednesday its first-half net
profit quadrupled, boosted by increased mobile and video
activity and a gain from an acquisition.
Its six-month net profit jumped to $12.6 million from $3.2
million a year earlier as revenue grew 11 percent to $107.6
million.
The London listing came after a failed attempt in March when
Matomy, which counts American Express and HSBC
among its clients, could not raise enough money from EU
investors following a poor performance of high-profile Internet
stocks. The company decided to try again when the LSE made its
investment requirements more accommodating.
Revenue in the Americas increased by $14.4 million to $65.9
million, more than offsetting a $4.4 million decline in European
revenue, which mainly reflects a decline in activity in Spain.
"We believe that the digital advertising market will
continue to undergo rapid change and significant consolidation
and it is therefore essential that we continue to evolve,
innovate and not stand still," Matomy Chief Executive Ofer
Druker said in a statement.
He said the company was allocating more resources to its
mobile and video divisions, improving media buying capabilities
and acquiring a controlling stake in Germany's Team Internet in
June.
"These business developments, together with the planned
additional investments in the second half of the year in our
media capabilities, partnerships and acquisitions, will
strengthen our market position and drive our long-term
profitable and sustainable growth," Druker said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)