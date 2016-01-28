JERUSALEM Jan 28 Israeli digital advertising
firm Matomy Group said on Thursday it expects 2015
revenue to be in the range of $256-259 million, similar to 2014.
It also reiterated an outlook it issued in August for
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) in the range of $25.3-25.7 million for
2015.
Matomy in 2014 had revenue of $258.9 million and adjusted
EBITDA of $24.1 million.
"We continue to witness the rapid evolution of the industry,
and believe that mobile and video advertising ... will be the
growth drivers of the future," said Chief Executive Ofer Druker.
Matomy, which will publish full results in March, posted
adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million on revenue of $125 million in
the first half of 2015.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)