BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
Nov 17 Matomy Media Group Ltd
* American Laser Centers, LLC ('ALC'), one of company's advertising customers in United States, has filed for bankruptcy protection
* Matomy anticipates that impact of ALC bankruptcy filing will likely result in a decrease to matomy's adjusted EBITDA for full current year of up to $1.5 million
* Matomy will seek to recover outstanding ALC debts, and is satisfied that it has adequate risk management procedures in line with industry practices
* Aside from this development concerning ALC, Matomy is trading in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.