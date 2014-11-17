(Repeats to add Reuters Instrumentation Code)
Nov 17 Matomy Media Group Ltd
* American Laser Centers, LLC ('ALC'), one of company's
advertising customers in United States, has filed for bankruptcy
protection
* Matomy anticipates that impact of ALC bankruptcy filing
will likely result in a decrease to matomy's adjusted EBITDA for
full current year of up to $1.5 million
* Matomy will seek to recover outstanding ALC debts, and is
satisfied that it has adequate risk management procedures in
line with industry practices
* Aside from this development concerning ALC, Matomy is
trading in line with market expectations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: