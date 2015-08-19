Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Aug 19 India's Matrimony.com, which runs online matchmaking websites, has filed for an initial public offering to raise about 3.5 billion rupees ($53.7 million).
Existing investors, including U.S. venture capital firm Bessemer Partners, will sell an additional 1.66 million shares as part of the issue, the company said in a draft filing.
Matrimony.com generated 2.32 billion rupees in revenue from 647,000 paying subscribers last year, it said in the filing.
The Chennai-based company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets and Deutsche Equities India as underwriters to the issue.
($1 = 65.22 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order