MUMBAI Aug 19 India's Matrimony.com, which runs online matchmaking websites, has filed for an initial public offering to raise about 3.5 billion rupees ($53.7 million).

Existing investors, including U.S. venture capital firm Bessemer Partners, will sell an additional 1.66 million shares as part of the issue, the company said in a draft filing.

Matrimony.com generated 2.32 billion rupees in revenue from 647,000 paying subscribers last year, it said in the filing.

The Chennai-based company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets and Deutsche Equities India as underwriters to the issue.

($1 = 65.22 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)