KUALA LUMPUR Feb 25 Malaysia's Matrix Capacity
Petroleum Bhd, a special purpose acquisition company with no
existing assets, plans to list shares on the Kuala Lumpur stock
exchange in a deal that two financial sources said could raise
up to 1 billion ringgit ($303 million) in the second half of
2014.
The deal could mark the country's biggest-ever listing by a
shell company with no assets, set up with a plan to buy
corporations that will be later folded into the business. The
Matrix Capacity listing would dwarf those by similar firms like
Sona Petroleum Bhd and Cliq Energy Bhd that
raised between $100 million and $150 million each last year.
Matrix Capacity could buy firms involved in the oil and gas
production and development sector in the Asia region, according
to the sources.
Officials at Matrix Capacity weren't immediately available
for comment.
