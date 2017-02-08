WASHINGTON Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one of its executives have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors that regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department alleged that Matsuo was involved in the price-setting conspiracy from late 2001 to early 2014 while executive Satoshi Okubo was involved from mid-2002 to early 2014. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)