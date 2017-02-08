EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON Feb 8 Japan's Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one of its executives agreed to plead guilty for their roles in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for electrolytic capacitors sold to customers in the United States and elsewhere, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The department said in a statement Matsuo and the executive, Satoshi Okubo, were charged in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California. It said Matsuo and Okubo participated in the conspiracy for more than a decade until about January 2014.
Matsuo has agreed to pay a criminal fine and Okubo has agreed to serve a prison term of one year and a day under a plea agreement subject to court approval, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.