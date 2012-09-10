TOKYO, Sept 10 Japanese Banking Minister
Tadahiro Matsushita was found hanged at his home on Monday in
what police suspect was a suicide, Kyodo news agency said.
Matsushita, 73, was a member of the ruling Democratic
Party's tiny junior coalition, the People's New Party.
He replaced Shozaburo Jimi, head of the People's New Party,
as banking minister in a cabinet reshuffle in June. Matsushita,
a former bureaucrat, also served as minister for postal
privatisation.
Kyodo, quoting unnamed police sources, that what appears to
be a will had been found at his own home.
"I'm shocked to hear the sad news. He always gave me
encouragement when things were tough," Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda said.