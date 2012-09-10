TOKYO, Sept 10 Japanese Banking Minister Tadahiro Matsushita was found hanged at his home on Monday in what police suspect was a suicide, Kyodo news agency said.

Matsushita, 73, was a member of the ruling Democratic Party's tiny junior coalition, the People's New Party.

He replaced Shozaburo Jimi, head of the People's New Party, as banking minister in a cabinet reshuffle in June. Matsushita, a former bureaucrat, also served as minister for postal privatisation.

Kyodo, quoting unnamed police sources, that what appears to be a will had been found at his own home.

"I'm shocked to hear the sad news. He always gave me encouragement when things were tough," Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said.