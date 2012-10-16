Oct 16 Mattel Inc :
* CEO:"the global economy is still challenged. it is driving
volatility in both
input costs and currencies, and is contributing to a
continuation of the
cautious global retail environment."
* CEO says remains on track to deliver cost savings target of
$175 million
* CEO: "we know that retailers will continue to manage
inventories tightly as
they execute their holiday season strategies"
* CEO: "we feel good that inventory levels, both at Mattel and
at our retail
partners, position US well for success in the holiday
season."