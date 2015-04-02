Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
April 2 Barbie doll maker Mattel Inc appointed Christopher Sinclair its Chief Executive, two months after the former PepsiCo Inc executive was named interim CEO.
Mattel removed Bryan Stockton as CEO in January.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 28 A U.S. bank regulator has flunked Wells Fargo on a national scorecard for community lending, the lender said on Tuesday as it tries to repair its reputation after a phony-accounts scandal.