July 17 Mattel Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the world's largest toymaker kept a tight lid on costs to offset weak global demand and a strong dollar.

The maker of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels toy cars and Fisher-Price toys said its second-quarter net income had risen to $96.2 million, or 28 cents a share, from $80.5 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 21 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales were flat at $1.16 billion, while analysts expected $1.13 billion. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)