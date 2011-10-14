* Q3 EPS $0.86 in line with est
By Mihir Dalal
Oct 14 Mattel Inc , the world's largest
toy company, reported a bigger-than-expected fall in gross
margins, hurt by a stronger dollar and higher costs, taking the
gloss off a record jump in sales of its iconic Barbie dolls
heading into the critical holiday season.
Toymakers are fighting to shield their margins from a rise
in the cost of raw materials like plastics and paper, and higher
wages demanded by laborers in China, where a lot of U.S.
companies make their toys.
Additionally, Mattel -- which gets roughly half its sales
from international markets -- said a rise in the U.S. dollar
against foreign currencies like the euro in September pulled
down gross margins by about 180 basis points.
A stronger dollar, which brings down the value of exported
goods by U.S. companies, is also likely to affect Hasbro Inc
when it reports results on Monday -- though the company
is less dependent on international sales.
"The only issue we see with the company's results is the
gross margin, which was below expectations and did not see the
typical seasonal uplift from Q2 levels," MKM Partners analyst
Eric Handler said.
Gross margins in the quarter fell to 47.8 percent from 51.1
percent in the year-ago period.
"If the dollar stays at current levels against the euro,
it's likely to be a headwind in the fourth quarter as well,"
Handler said.
While margins fell, the strong sales performance bodes well
for Mattel as it heads into the crucial holiday season at a time
of growing economic uncertainty.
Mattel's closely awaited toys this holiday season include
"Angry Birds Knock On Wood," a tabletop version of the highly
popular game app for mobile phones, and the "Monster High Dead
Tired" doll line that features offspring of famous monster
characters themed on a pajama party.
Wedbush Securities analyst Edward Woo cautioned that the
weak economic condition in Europe -- which until now have not
really been reflected in toymakers' results -- could hurt sales
of toys during the holidays.
"Just because the (European) economy hasn't hurt results,
does not mean that it won't in the future as well ... right now,
we don't know one way or the other," Woo said.
Q3 SALES BEAT
Third-quarter net income was $300.8 million, or 86 cents a
share, compared with $283.3 million, or 77 cents a share, a year
ago.
Net sales rose 9 percent to $2.0 billion. Barbie sales were
up 17 percent in the quarter -- their highest percentage rise in
more than a decade. Sales of Other Girls Brands, which include
the Monster High and Disney Princess doll lines, were up 32
percent.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 86 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $1.97 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also increased its stock repurchase program by
$500 million.
Mattel's shares, which have risen 9 percent this year in
contrast to a 27 percent fall in rival Hasbro, were down 1
percent at $27.52 on Friday on Nasdaq.
