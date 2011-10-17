Oct 17 Mattel Inc , the world's largest
toy company, is in talks to buy Hit Entertainment, the British
owner of Thomas the Tank Engine, for a little over 500 million
pounds ($788.9 million), the Wall Street Journal said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Mattel, the owner of Barbie and Fisher-Price brands, could
buy Hit Entertainment as soon as this week, Wall Street Journal
reported.
Hit Entertainment, which owns Bob the Builder, is being sold
by private equity firm Apax Partners.
Mattel and Hit Entertainment were not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)
