Oct 24 Mattel Inc added the iconic
Thomas & Friends line to its portfolio of blockbuster brands
such as Barbie and Hot Wheels with its $680 million acquisition
of Hit Entertainment from a consortium led by private equity
fund Apax Partners.
The deal comes after the world's largest toymaker lost the
rights to another popular pre-school line of toys based on the
Sesame Street characters to rival Hasbro Inc .
Mattel, which already holds the licenses to make die-cast
and plastic toys based on Thomas & Friends through 2014, will
now gain access to the brand's lucrative wood-based toys at the
end of 2012.
Sales of wood-based Thomas & Friends toys are about half the
size of the plastic and die-cast business, Mattel said in a
statement.
Thomas & Friends, revolving around a railway engine named
Thomas, traces its roots to the Railway Series books written by
Reverend Wilbert Awdry more than 65 years ago and has grown into
one of the most popular children's franchises in the world.
Mattel will also gain ownership of other popular brands such
as Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam and Angelina Ballerina from the
acquisition, which is expected to add to earnings after 2012.
Last week, media reports said the companies were in talks
over a deal.
The deal -- Mattel's largest in years -- comes as merger
activity in the toy sector heats up.
Earlier this year, Japan's Tomy Co Ltd acquired RC2
Corp for $640 million. Jakks Pacific has also seen
interest from Oaktree Capital Management which is bidding to
take the company private for $670 million, while LeapFrog
Enterprises is also seen as a good takeover candidate.
Mattel said it will use a combination of cash and debt to
finance the deal, which does not include Hit Entertainment's
interest in the cable network station Sprout.
El Segundo, California-based Mattel's shares were up nearly
2 percent at $28.20 on Monday on Nasdaq.
