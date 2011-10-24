(Adds detail)
Oct 24 Toymaker Mattel Inc said it will
buy HIT Entertainment for $680 million in an all-cash deal to
own intellectual property and marketing rights for pre-school
toy brands.
The El Segundo, California-based toy maker said it plans to
finance the deal with a combination of cash and debt.
The deal, which does not include HIT Entertainment's
interest in the cable network station, Sprout, is not expected
to have a material impact on Mattel's 2012 earnings, the company
said.
HIT Entertainment owns Thomas & Friends -- a children's
brand with steam engine train characters, including Thomas the
Tank Engine -- and Bob the Builder.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Erica
Billingham)