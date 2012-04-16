BRIEF-Leon's Furniture reports Q4 shr of $0.46
* Leon's furniture releases financial results for the fourth quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Q1 EPS $0.02 vs $0.05 last yr
* Q1 rev fell 2 pct to $928.4 mln
* Qtrly worldwide sales of Barbie down 6 pct
* Qtrly worldwide sales of Fisher-Price flat
April 16 Mattel Inc reported a fall in quarterly profit as the world's largest toy company was hurt by the HIT Entertainment acquisition and a drop in sales of its iconic Barbie dolls.
The company, also home to brands such as Hot Wheels cars and Fisher-Price toys, said its first-quarter net income fell to $7.8 million, or 2 cents per share, from $16.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 2 percent to $928.4 million. Smaller rival Hasbro Inc is due to report its results next week.
Shares of the company closed at $34.13 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
