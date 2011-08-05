(Corrects to show that Mattel had won $100 million from MGA in third paragraph)

* MGA awarded over $300 million in damages, fees and costs

* Result is a stunning reversal for Mattel

LOS ANGELES, August 4 Mattel (MAT.O) lost a bid to set aside a damaging jury verdict in favor of rival MGA Entertainment Inc over the Bratz doll line, according to a U.S. judge's ruling.

The decision by U.S. District Judge David Carter on Thursday is the latest in a long running legal battle between the two companies over who owns the once-billion dollar line of pouty-lipped Bratz dolls. Carter also awarded MGA over $300 million in damages, attorney's fees and costs.

The result is a stunning reversal for Mattel, which in 2008 had won $100 million from MGA after a jury trial. However, a federal appeals court threw out that verdict.

After a retrial, a U.S. jury decided in April that MGA is the rightful owner of the Bratz line. It awarded roughly $85 million in damages.

Carter rejected Mattel's request for a new trial on Thursday. He also increased MGA's damages award to $170 million, along with over $105 million in attorney's fees and over $31 million in costs.

Mattel spokeswoman Heather Wilson said the company is disappointed by the ruling and is evaluating its next steps.

"Additionally, we remain committed to finding a reasonable resolution to the litigation, and are focused on our primary goal -- to make and sell great toys," Wilson said in an email.

MGA President Isaac Larian said the ruling is "a step in the right direction to right the wrongs" Mattel has inflicted on MGA. In a press release, Larian said MGA would continue to pursue antitrust claims against Mattel.

The case in U.S. District Court, Central District of California is Mattel Inc. v. MGA Entertainment Inc., 04-9049.

(Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by Bernard Orr)