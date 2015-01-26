BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
Jan 26 Toymaker Mattel Inc said Bryan Stockton had resigned as chief executive and chairman.
The maker of Barbie dolls and Fisher-Price preschool toys named board member Christopher Sinclair chairman and interim chief executive.
Mattel also estimated its worldwide net sales fell 6 percent to $1.99 billion in the holiday quarter ended Dec. 31, hurt by a stronger dollar. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.