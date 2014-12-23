Dec 23 Toymaker Mattel Inc has issued
new guidelines to employees as part of an effort by Chief
Executive Bryan Stockton to overhaul a culture of conference
rooms so the company can get back to thinking about toys, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
The overhaul includes instructions such as no meeting to be
held without a specific purpose, no more than 10 people should
participate in a meeting and that there should be no more than
three meetings to make any decision, the Journal reported.
"We may have been a little bashful to push on the creative
side," Stockton told the Journal in an interview. "We need to
push ourselves a little further, let ourselves be a little
freer, a little less formulaic." (on.wsj.com/1zrAkQn)
Stockton has recently brought in consultants from Bain & Co
to help further slim down the company, the Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The company is also planning to cut $250 million to $300
million in costs, including removing some redundant layers of
management, to free up money for developing new products and
marketing, the newspaper said.
Representatives at Mattel were not immediately available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Mattel, which was deposed by Denmark's privately held Lego
Group as the world's largest toymaker by sales earlier this
year, has been facing a three-year slump in sales of its Barbie
dolls while its other dolls such as Monster High and American
Girl have failed to make up for Barbie's fading charm.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in BENGALURU)