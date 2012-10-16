Oct 16 Mattel Inc, the world's largest
toymaker, reported better-than-expected quarterly results,
boosted by price increases and cost cuts.
The company, home to brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels and
Fisher-Price, said third-quarter net income rose to $365.9
million, or $1.04 a share, from $300.8 million, or 86 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 99 cents a share
before one-time items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 4 percent to $2.08 billion, marginally above
analysts expectations of $2.07 billion.