Oct 16 Mattel Inc topped Wall Street's profit estimates for the third quarter, benefiting from strong demand for its American Girl and Monster High dolls.

The world's largest toy company, also home to brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price, said on Wednesday that net income rose to $422.8 million, or $1.21 a share, from $365.9 million, or $1.04 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.12 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.