April 17 Mattel Inc, the world's largest toymaker, reported higher first-quarter profit, helped by its efforts to keep a tight lid on costs.

The maker of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels toy cars and Fisher-Price toys said that net income rose to $38.5 million, or 11 cents a share, in the quarter to March 31, from $7.8 million, or 2 cents a share, a year earlier.