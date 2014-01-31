Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
(Deletes third paragraph, which referred to earnings excluding a litigation charge that did not occur in latest quarter)
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK Jan 31 Mattel Inc missed Wall Street's profit estimates for the fourth quarter on weak demand in the United States during the all-important holiday selling season.
The world's largest toy company said on Friday that its net income was $369.2 million, or $1.07 a share, compared with $306.5 million, or 87 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.20 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.