HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 15 at 4:04 P.M. EDT/2004 GMT

March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA A key Republican congressman says he has seen no evidence that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, adding pressure to FBI Director James Comey to provide evidence supporting or debunking Trump's claim. The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia ov