* Barbie sales down 4 pct on constant currency
* Forex to continue to be a headwind-CEO
* Chalking plans to offset Disney Princess loss
* Shares fall as much as 10 pct after market
(Adds CEO comment, background)
Oct 15 Mattel Inc reported quarterly
revenue and profit that missed analysts' estimates as sales of
Barbie dolls fell again and a strong dollar ate into revenue
from overseas markets.
Shares of the company, which also reported weak sales in its
Monster High business, fell as much as 10 percent in
after-market trading on Thursday.
Mattel, which is in the middle of a turnaround plan, has
been struggling to revive sales of Barbie, as young girls
increasingly prefer interactive electronic toys and tablets.
Sales of Barbie fell 4 percent on constant currency and 14
percent on a reported basis in the three months ended Sept. 30.
This is the eighth straight quarter of declining sales for the
56-year-old Barbie brand.
Mattel, which in 2014 got nearly half of its revenue from
international markets, said a strong dollar also hurt sales.
"Forex will continue to be a headwind across many key
markets," Chief Executive Christopher Sinclair said on a
post-earnings call.
Sinclair said the results were broadly in line with "our
expectations at this stage of our turnaround".
The company said third-quarter adjusted and reported
earnings per share reflect the negative impact of 20 cents from
the strong dollar.
Sinclair also said the company was "aggressively developing
plans to offset the Disney Princess revenue gap".
Smaller rival Hasbro Inc in 2014 won the license to
make Walt Disney Co's Disney Princess dolls, including
those based on the movie "Frozen".
Hasbro will start selling the toys in January.
Mattel's net income fell to $223.8 million, or 66 cents per
share, in the quarter, from $331.8 million, or 97 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 71 cents per share, below
analysts' average estimate of 80 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 11.3 percent to $1.79 billion, missing the
average analyst estimate of $1.89 billion.
The El Segundo, California-based company's shares regained
some losses and were down 3 percent in extended trading.
Up to Thursday's close of $22.53, Mattel's stock had fallen
about 27 percent this year.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)