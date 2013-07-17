July 17Mattel Inc, the world's largest toymaker, reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit as its iconic Barbie brand struggled to attract buyers.

The company, also home to brands such as Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price, said second-quarter net income fell to $73.3 million, or 21 cents per share, from $96.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 1 percent to $1.17 billion.