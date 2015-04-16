(Adds forecast, background)
By Shailaja Sharma
April 16 Mattel Inc's quarterly net
sales topped analysts' estimates for the first time in six
quarters as new Chief Executive Christopher Sinclair focuses on
turning around the business in the face of flagging sales of
Barbie dolls.
Mattel's shares rose 6.6 percent to $26.94 in aftermarket
trading on Thursday. They have lost more than a third of their
value in the past 12 months.
The toymaker reported a 2.5 percent decline in net sales in
the three months ended March 31, during which Sinclair was
appointed as interim CEO. He took the post permanently this
month.
Worldwide sales of Barbie dolls fell 5 percent on a constant
currency basis, while sales of Fisher-Price preschool toys rose
3 percent.
Sinclair, a former PepsiCo Inc executive who has
been on Mattel's board since 1996, has said the company needs to
move with a "sense of urgency" to create toys that connect with
young customers.
"The board and I don't want to waste time in moving forward
with the necessary changes to revitalize the business... We
certainly were too slow to adapt and react to rapidly changing
technology and competitive landscape," Sinclair said on a
post-earnings conference call on Thursday.
Barbie dolls, which have been around for 56 years, have been
losing ground to electronic toys, tablets and merchandise based
on popular films such as Disney's "Frozen".
Mattel also faces intense competition from rivals such as
Denmark's Lego Group and U.S.-based Hasbro Inc, which
have been growing sales despite weak consumer spending and high
competition.
Analysts, however, do not expect Mattel's sales to return to
growth before 2016, when it loses the license to make Walt
Disney Co's Disney Princess dolls, including those based
on the movie "Frozen".
Hasbro has won the license. But for this year, its sales are
expected to receive a boost from sequels to "Star Wars", "The
Avengers" and "Jurassic Park".
A strong dollar will hurt Mattel's revenue growth by 4-6
percent and earnings by 30-35 cents per share in 2015, Sinclair
said.
Net loss attributable to Mattel widened to $58.2 million, or
17 cents per share, in the first quarter from $11.2 million, or
3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the loss was 8 cents per share. Sales were
to $922.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 9 cents per share
on revenue of $901.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)