July 20 Mattel Inc, the largest U.S.
toymaker, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, driven
by strong demand for its flagship Barbie dolls.
Sales in the Barbie business jumped 23 percent, the second
increase in 11 quarters, as Mattel's turnaround efforts start to
pay off.
Mattel has rolled out Barbie dolls in a variety of skin
tones, hairstyles and outfits and in three new body shapes -
tall, curvy and petite - to appeal to a larger demography.
Mattel has also changed its marketing strategy to position
its dolls as more than a pretty face, with ad campaigns such as
"You Can Be Anything" highlighting the potential of women in
various professions.
Mattel and smaller rival Hasbro Inc have been
competing for lucrative contracts with Hollywood studios to
boost flagging toy sales in the face of increasing popularity of
electronic toys and tablets.
Mattel's net sales fell 3.1 percent to $957.3 million in the
second quarter ended June 30, but topped the average analyst
estimate of $936.6 million.
The company's net loss widened to $19.1 million, or 6 cents
per share, in the quarter, from $11.4 million, or 3 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Shares of the company, which won the license to make
merchandise based on "Jurassic World" films on Tuesday, rose 1.5
percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.
