* Falsely told investors he held Groupon, Facebook - U.S.
* Spent nearly $4 million on personal expenses - complaint
* SEC files civil charges against fund head, associates
(Adds Mattera arrested in Florida, SEC complaint, byline)
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Nov 17 A fund manager accused of
running an $11 million scam promoting phony access to coveted
shares of Facebook and Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) before their public
debut was arrested on criminal charges on Thursday.
John Mattera, who ran the Praetorian Global Fund registered
in the British Virgin Islands, spent nearly $4 million of the
misappropriated money on personal expenses, including leasing
luxury cars, buying jewelry, paying personal taxes and settling a
private civil fraud lawsuit, according to a criminal complaint
unsealed in Manhattan federal court.
Mattera, 50, was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale,
Florida, by Internal Revenue Service agents. The U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission said in a statement that it also filed
civil charges against Mattera and several of his associates.
Mattera's lawyer, Carl Schoeppl, could not immediately be
reached for comment. Mattera made an initial appearance in
federal court in Florida, said the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's
office, which brought the charges.
The criminal complaint charged Mattera with securities fraud,
wire fraud and money laundering. He faces up to 20 years in
prison if he is convicted on charges involving false
representations including those about Groupon, the daily deals
website, social-networking company Facebook, and others. The
companies are not accused of any wrongdoing.
Facebook is private but the popular website is being closely
watched by investors as a potential candidate for an initial
public offering next year. Groupon made its stock market debut on
Nov. 4, closing up 31 percent on its first day of trading. On
Thursday, the stock rose 0.9 percent to $24.25.
According to court documents, investors sent more than $11
million into what Mattera and others described as escrow accounts
at a Florida bank. He is accused of telling investors that their
money would be held until the IPO was completed.
But instead, Mattera transferred most of the money into
entities that he controlled with an associate.
"As the complaint describes, Mattera told elaborate lies
about stock he did not own and about how he would keep investors'
money safe," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a
statement. "Instead, Mattera took the investors' money to fund
his own extravagant lifestyle."
The case is USA v John A. Mattera, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 11-mag-2947.
(Reporting by Grant McCool; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Richard Chang)