BRIEF-Netshoes says it is selling 8.3 mln common shares in IPO
* Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd says selling 8.3 million common shares in IPO; IPO price will be between US$18.00 and US$20.00 per common share - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2occdWF)
March 17 Privately held Matthews International Capital Management LLC hired Derek Chow as head of U.S. intermediary distribution.
Based in San Francisco, Chow will be responsible for leading the firm's U.S. intermediary business, including family office, broker dealer and private bank clients.
Chow previously spent three years as a senior vice president and business development manager with Voya Investment Management.
Matthews is the largest dedicated Asia-only investment specialist in the United States, and had $27.8 billion in assets under management as of Jan. 31. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
* Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd says selling 8.3 million common shares in IPO; IPO price will be between US$18.00 and US$20.00 per common share - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2occdWF)
* Exelon Corp - successfully remarketed its 2.5 percent junior subordinated notes due 2024