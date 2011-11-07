* Plans to sell 5.56 mln common shares

* Intends to get listed on Nasdaq under symbol "MFRM" (Follows alerts)

Nov 7 Mattress Firm Holding Corp filed with U.S. regulators to sell 5.56 million common shares at an anticipated price of $17-$19 apiece in an initial public offering.

The specialty bedding retailer had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June to raise up to $115 million in the initial public offering.

Barclays Capital, UBS Investment Bank, and William Blair are underwriting the IPO.

The company, which along with its franchisees operates more than 680 stores in 23 states, plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "MFRM" and will use proceeds from the offering to repay debt.

The U.S. IPO market saw a lull for about two months, with a huge backlog of companies that filed to go public earlier this year, and only in recent weeks has been showing signs of recovery. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)