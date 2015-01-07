Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 7 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 11.0 million euros ($13.00 million) versus 9.9 million euros a year ago, up 10 percent
* Q4 2014 revenue is 3.2 million euros versus 2.9 million euros a year ago, up 10 percent Source text: bit.ly/1xFplBp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8461 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: