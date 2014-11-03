Nov 3 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Announces collaboration with Siemens Healthcare to evaluate endomicroscopy with Cellvizio in interventional radiology

* Doctors will use Cellvizio with Siemens AX and scanner devices in a variety of interventional radiology procedures

* Trials will focus on examinations of lungs, liver and kidneys Source text: bit.ly/10Ouo5E Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)