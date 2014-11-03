BRIEF-Aveo announces first patient dosed in phase 1/2 tinivo trial
* Aveo announces first patient dosed in phase 1/2 tinivo trial of tivozanib and opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced RCC
Nov 3 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Announces collaboration with Siemens Healthcare to evaluate endomicroscopy with Cellvizio in interventional radiology
* Doctors will use Cellvizio with Siemens AX and scanner devices in a variety of interventional radiology procedures
* Trials will focus on examinations of lungs, liver and kidneys
* Sunesis pharmaceuticals announces submission of responses to ema day 180 list of outstanding issues for marketing authorization application for vosaroxin
* FDA import alert for products manufactured at co's unit-II at Visakhapatnam was issued under 2 clauses 66-40 & 99-32 of FDA regulations